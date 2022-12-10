Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,658,446 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 17,843.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of CNH Industrial worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 197,140 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

