Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,509 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

