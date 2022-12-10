Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.39% of TTEC worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

