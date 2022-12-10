Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.41% of Grand Canyon Education worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

