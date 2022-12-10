Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,133 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,698,000 after buying an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

