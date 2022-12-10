Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

