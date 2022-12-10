Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OKE opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

