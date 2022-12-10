Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,787,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 312,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.53, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

