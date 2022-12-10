Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 700 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

