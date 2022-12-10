Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $3,400,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 189,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

PBA stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

