Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NSC opened at $244.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

