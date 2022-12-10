Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of ED opened at $96.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

