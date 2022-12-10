945 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 132.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.