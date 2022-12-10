Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $141,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $62.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.