Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.20% of Primo Water worth $47,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 97,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

