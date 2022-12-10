Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 26,994 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $38,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at $259,218,734.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

