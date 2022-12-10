Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Teleflex worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.