Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,629 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.88% of Knowles worth $45,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,556,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,827,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,433,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $16.47 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Knowles

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.