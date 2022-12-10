Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 36,988 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.59% of Five9 worth $37,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five9 by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.24.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,243,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

