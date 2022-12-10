Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Tobam grew its stake in CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CGI by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 795.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

CGI stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

