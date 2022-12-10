Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $47.13 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.49% of Sprout Social worth $47,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $100.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

