Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 59,409 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,409 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.61% of Dolby Laboratories worth $43,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

