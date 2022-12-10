Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.