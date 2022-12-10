Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

