O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $827.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

