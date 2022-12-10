American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

