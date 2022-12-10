Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $670.68.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.61 and its 200 day moving average is $506.34.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.