Creative Planning Purchases 16,671 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.