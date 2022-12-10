DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $5.85 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

