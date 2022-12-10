DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 13,648 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

NYSE VMC opened at $182.45 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

