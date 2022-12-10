Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,168 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

NYSE MPC opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

