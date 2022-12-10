DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after buying an additional 392,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

