Delphia USA Inc. Invests $79,000 in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRLT. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Shares of BRLT opened at $4.82 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

