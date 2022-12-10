Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB opened at $187.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

