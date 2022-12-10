Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 46,786 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $47,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average is $186.92.

