Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $50.15 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.53% of DISH Network worth $50,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,544,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

