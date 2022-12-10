Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,801 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $51,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $169.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average of $190.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

