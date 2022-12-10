Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,387,799 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 393.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387,799 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NOV were worth $50,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.