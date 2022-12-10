Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 393.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387,799 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NOV were worth $50,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 760.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.21 and a beta of 1.86. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

