Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 27,569 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $53,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

