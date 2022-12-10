Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $51,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $169.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

