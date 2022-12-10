Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216,469 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Nucor worth $52,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $327,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 2.5 %

NUE opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

