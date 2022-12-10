Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $53.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,632 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $53,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01.

