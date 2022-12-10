Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,962 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $55,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

