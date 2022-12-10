Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 216,469 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216,469 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Nucor worth $52,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

