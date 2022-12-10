Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152,866 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $51,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.62 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

