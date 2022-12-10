Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $53.35 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $53,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.