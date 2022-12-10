Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $54.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.55% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $54,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

