Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $54.44 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.55% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $54,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

