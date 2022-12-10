Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $51,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

AXTA opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

